Here's How to Vote Today in DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

There’s still time to cast your vote.

Voting season began weeks ago but there’s still time to make your voice heard. Here’s how you can vote in person or submit your mail-in ballot in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

One note as the COVID-19 pandemic continues: Be prepared to follow guidelines on wearing a mask or other face covering, and maintaining social distancing.

DC

If you’re still not registered to vote, that’s OK; D.C. allows same-day voter registration. You’ll need to show proof of residence with your name and address. You can find a list of valid forms of proof of residence here.

Voting in Person: Ninety-five vote centers will be open in D.C. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at any vote center and are not limited to voting only near where you live. A number of large Super Vote Centers are open, including at Nationals Park and Capital One Arena.

Go here to see wait times at vote centers.

If you received a mail-in ballot but have not used it and want to vote in person, that’s OK. The Board of Elections says to just go to a vote center and vote. You are not required to turn in your mail-in ballot. A unique ID code issued to each voter lets officials track whether someone has already voted.

Submitting a Mail-In Ballot: If you have a mail-in ballot and want to submit it, election officials urge you to drop it in a ballot drop box or take it to a vote center. If you drop off your ballot at a vote center, you don’t have to wait in line.

Here’s where ballot drop boxes are located.

If you mail your ballot, it needs to be postmarked today (Tuesday) and arrive no later than Nov. 10.

Maryland

If you’re still not registered to vote, that’s OK; Maryland allows same-day voter registration. You’ll need to prove your name and address. Go here for info on acceptable forms of ID.

Voting in Person: You can vote at any vote center in your county from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You aren’t limited to going to your usual polling place. Go here to see the list of vote center locations.

If you received a mail-in ballot but have not used it and want to vote in person, you will have to use what’s called provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will be counted after officials confirm that those voters did not return mail-in ballots, State Board of Elections Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson told the News4 I-Team.

Election officials say that if you requested and received a mail-in ballot, you should return it using a ballot drop box.

Voting Sites in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Early voting centers are highlighted in blue or purple. Not all voting sites in Virginia are listed in the map. Click here to find more polling centers in Virginia.

Submitting a Mail-In Ballot: “It is too late to put your mail-in ballot in the mail,” state election officials said in a tweet Sunday. If you have a mail-in ballot, put it in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Go here for a list of locations.

If you requested and received a mail-in ballot, you should vote the ballot that you received and return it to ballot drop box before 8p on 11/3. It is too late to put your mail-in ballot in the mail. If you have already voted by mail, you should not also vote in person. #MDvotes https://t.co/lzvOPzNrGg — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 1, 2020

If you choose to mail your ballot against the advice of election officials, it needs to be postmarked today (Tuesday) and arrive no later than Nov. 10.

Virginia

It is now too late to register to vote in Virginia; the commonwealth, unlike D.C. and many states, does not allow same-day voter registration.

Voting in Person: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go here to look up your polling place. You will need to provide identification. Go here for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

If you have an absentee ballot but want to vote in person, you need to surrender the ballot at the polls. If you received an absentee ballot but don’t have it and want to vote in person, you’ll be given a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted after officials confirm the absentee ballot wasn’t received.

If you haven’t opened your absentee ballot and want to vote in person at your polling location on Election Day, take your unopened absentee ballot and trade it in for an Election Day ballot at your polling place. More at pic.twitter.com/TEPsN0fct5 — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 30, 2020

Submitting a Mail-In Ballot: If you have an absentee ballot, you can complete it and drop it off at your polling place or in a ballot drop box. Check your jurisdiction’s website to see if they have ballot drop boxes; not all do. Note that your absentee ballot must be returned in the sealed envelopes that were provided.

If you mail your ballot, it needs to be postmarked today (Tuesday) and arrive no later than noon on Nov 6 (Friday). That’s a shorter window of time than in some other states.

West Virginia

It is now too late to register to vote in West Virginia; the state, unlike D.C. and many states, does not allow same-day voter registration.

Voting in Person: Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Go here to find your assigned polling place.

If you received an absentee ballot, want to vote in person and have your ballot, take it to your polling place with you. Your ballot will be “spoiled” and you will be able to vote. If you don’t have your absentee ballot, you’ll vote using a provisional ballot. Those ballots will be counted after officials confirm that you did not vote by mail.

Submitting a Mail-In Ballot: The deadline was yesterday (Monday) for dropping off an absentee ballot at your county clerk’s office. If you mail it, it needs to be postmarked today (Tuesday) and arrive no later than Nov. 9.