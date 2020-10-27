Early Voting Begins Tuesday in DC: How to Cast Your Ballot

D.C. is set to open dozens of early voting centers Tuesday morning so residents can cast their ballots for the presidency, D.C. council and more.

Thirty-two early voting centers, including six Super Vote Centers that can accommodate larger crowds, are located in all eight wards. Here’s a map of locations.

Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and the Entertainment and Sports Arena are among those super vote centers.

"It should be very convenient, very easy with lots of space," said Monumental Sports and Entertainment's Monica Dixon of voting at Capital One Arena.

Most early voting centers are scheduled to be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Nov. 2. Check the hours and wait times at your location here.

You can vote at any location during this election, not just ones in your ward.

Wear a mask or face covering to the voting center. It’s also a good idea to bring hand sanitizer.

Registered voters don’t need to present an ID or proof of residency to vote. However, it’s a good idea to bring a form of ID in case you need it.

If you are not registered or you need to update the name or address on your voter registration, you can do so at a voting location.

To register, bring an acceptable form of proof of residence with your name and address such as a DMV-issued ID, recent bank statement or utility bill. Here’s a full list of accepted registration documents.

Voters will make their picks in several races, including choosing between 24 candidates running for two seats on the city council. Voters in Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8 will also pick councilmembers. Here are a sample ballots.