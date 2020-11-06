‘Count Every Vote' Protest With Go-Go Music Planned in DC

On Thursday, they circled the White House making as much noise as possible. On Friday, they’ll dance.

Demonstrators calling for every vote cast in the 2020 election to be counted will take to the streets of D.C. again Friday, this time with go-go music and dancers.

Protesters will be “shutting down business as usual in the nation’s capital,” organizer ShutdownDC said.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden have been gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza since election night awaiting the results of the race.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, organizers plan to be back at it. Anyone in the area should be prepared for streets to become blocked by either protesters or police doing traffic control.

People have been gathering at Black Lives Matter since Election Day. News4’s Shomari Stone has been out there each night.

Shutdown DC in conjunction with SPACEs In Action and CASA in Action organized Friday’s rally and march from McPherson Square to Lafayette Square, which is near the White House.

Demonstrators plan to play go-go music through the streets alongside The People's Dancers Dance Troupe.

They say this is all an effort to ensure every ballot is accounted for.

The demonstrations come as Trump makes baseless accusations of election fraud and pursues lawsuits over the vote count in critical states.

On Thursday, several dozen protesters on foot, on bikes and in vehicles circled the White House with signs saying “count every vote” and “we are watching.” D.C. police closed streets downtown intermittently during the demonstration.

In the evening, large crowds gathered there for a third straight night. The atmosphere was peaceful and full of anticipation.

Supporters of both Trump and Biden spent the night waiting for final results from the key battleground states.