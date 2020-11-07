Joe Biden

Cheers Erupt in DC After Joe Biden Defeats President Trump

People are banging pots and pans from windows, honking car horns and crying out with joy in the moments after Joe Biden was projected to become the next president

By NBC Washington Staff

Cheers can be heard in Washington, D.C., in the moments after Joe Biden was projected to have defeated President Donald Trump.

A growing crowd is pouring into Black Lives Matter Plaza just north of the White House to cheer. People can be seen jumping up and down, waving flags, ringing bells and crying out with happiness. Watch live in the video feed above.

Most people are wearing face masks, News4's Mark Segraves reported live from the scene. The mood is celebratory and few roads in the area have been closed. The diverse crowd includes parents with children in strollers.

“This is the day that the Lord has made,” an elated reverend in the crowd told News4.

Photos: Biden Fans Take to Streets of DC to Celebrate

An eruption of music and cheers could be heard from windows and balconies in the Tenleytown and Shaw neighborhoods. 

In Cleveland Park, people cheered on street corners as passing cars honked their horns.

Nearby in Bethesda, Maryland, people shouted and banged pots and pans. 

Cheers can be heard in Bethesda, Maryland in the moments after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump according to NBC News projections. People cheered and hit pots and pans.

NBC News projected that Biden would vanquish his Republican foe after a campaign as bitter and divisive as Trump’s own presidential term. Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Biden Defeats Trump, Vows to Be ‘A President for All Americans'

Kamala Harris 58 mins ago

Harris Becomes First Black Woman, South Asian Elected VP

A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory Saturday morning after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes. Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDonald TrumpDC cheeringDC cheers
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us