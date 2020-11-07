Cheers Erupt in DC After Joe Biden Defeats President Trump

Cheers can be heard in Washington, D.C., in the moments after Joe Biden was projected to have defeated President Donald Trump.

A growing crowd is pouring into Black Lives Matter Plaza just north of the White House to cheer. People can be seen jumping up and down, waving flags, ringing bells and crying out with happiness. Watch live in the video feed above.

Most people are wearing face masks, News4's Mark Segraves reported live from the scene. The mood is celebratory and few roads in the area have been closed. The diverse crowd includes parents with children in strollers.

“This is the day that the Lord has made,” an elated reverend in the crowd told News4.

Photos: Biden Fans Take to Streets of DC to Celebrate

An eruption of music and cheers could be heard from windows and balconies in the Tenleytown and Shaw neighborhoods.

Cheers erupt in DC from apartments as Press calls election for Biden @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/M4wE3H7d5z — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 7, 2020

In Cleveland Park, people cheered on street corners as passing cars honked their horns.

Nearby in Bethesda, Maryland, people shouted and banged pots and pans.

Cheers can be heard in Bethesda, Maryland in the moments after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump according to NBC News projections. People cheered and hit pots and pans.

NBC News projected that Biden would vanquish his Republican foe after a campaign as bitter and divisive as Trump’s own presidential term. Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory Saturday morning after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes. Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.