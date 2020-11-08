Biden Fans Still Flocking to DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza a Day After Election

A crowd is growing in downtown D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza on Sunday morning, a day after President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win.

People are visiting the plaza just north of the White House to take it all in. The mood is one of optimism and joy, News4’s Juliana Valencia reports. Many people had young children and pets in tow.

Back at Black Lives Matter Plaza this morning. People are starting to come out. The weather is great... and someone is even blaring Christmas music from their car.

A live report coming up at 9:30 and 10. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GkinbMgNoW — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) November 8, 2020

Biden supporters flocked to Black Lives Matter Plaza on Saturday to cheer, dance and pop champagne. Revelers waved flags, sang and rang bells.

Visitors to D.C. from Florida learned Biden had won when their plane touched down.

“When we got off the plane, they said, ‘Hey! We have a new president. Wooo!’” a woman in Black Lives Matter Plaza said.

Before the election, downtown D.C. businesses braced themselves for potential unrest and boarded up their windows. Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio asked businesses on Sunday morning to take the boards down.

“As we thank the @DCDPW @DowntownDCBID @GoldenTriDC crews for cleaning up after yesterday’s spontaneous celebration on/around #BlackLivesMatter Plaza, we ask all businesses and property owners across the District to remove any boards or fencing put up last week,” he wrote on Twitter.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave victory speeches on Saturday night from Wilmington, Delaware.

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris delivered their first remarks following their projected victory in the 2020 election.

Referencing political and cultural division in America, Biden said he would be a president for all Americans, whether or not they voted for him.

"For all of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment. I’ve lost a couple elections myself. But now let’s give each other a chance," Biden said. "We have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans."

Trump is not expected to ever formally concede, according to people close to him, but is likely to grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term. His ongoing efforts to paint the election as unfair are seen both as an effort to soothe a bruised ego and to show his loyal base of supporters that he is still fighting. That could be key to keeping them energized for what comes next.

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated his presidential win late into Saturday night in Black Lives Matter Plaza. They drummed, danced and banged a gong. “It’s important for me to be here tonight because I’m witnessing the American democratic people exercising their right to party,” a man told News4’s Shomari Stone.

