Here's the 1 town Biden lost in NH's Democratic primary (so far)

President Joe Biden handily won the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, despite not being on the ballot.

Two-thirds of all voters in the contest wrote in his name as of Wednesday afternoon, with votes still being counted, and he won every community that's reported results — with one exception.

Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, managed to eke out a win in Hill, a town of about 1,100 people. Phillips had 30 votes to Biden's 29, with no further votes expected to be counted.

Democrat Dean Phillips has filed for the primary in New Hampshire, where President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the January ballot.

There were 11 write-in votes besides those for Biden, according to NBC News' tally; each write-in ballot is counted by hand, and the New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday that the names of people that were written in were still being tallied, with the full list to be posted online when it's ready.

It's also possible that voters who ended up with the Republican ballot when they meant to vote in the Democrats' contest — or vice versa — wrote in a candidate in the other race, which could affect the final tally.

Hill sits along the Pemigewasset River across Interstate 93 from Laconia. Phillips' next-best showing was in Dorchester, New Hampshire, where he won 12 votes to Biden's 15, according to NBC News data.

Statewide, Phillips totaled about 20% of the vote.

Former President Donald Trump is projected to have beaten Nikki Haley in the Republican primary in New Hampshire, while President Joe Biden is the projected winner of a primary in which he did not participate.

