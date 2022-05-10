Bullet Pierced Window at Virginia Attorney General's Office

Virginia Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a window at the office of the Attorney General in downtown Richmond.



Police said officers were called to the Barbara Johns Building on Monday evening and found a small round hole at the top of the window, news outlets reported.



In a statement, the Attorney General's office said there's "no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.'' The Attorney General's office said housekeeping staff found the bullet in a sixth-floor office. The attorney general's office is on the sixth floor of the 13-story building.



Capitol Police said there will be additional patrols in the area in coming days and an increased presence at the building for the foreseeable future.

