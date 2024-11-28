Bomb threats target members of Conn. Congress' homes on Thanksgiving

The homes of multiple Democratic members of Congress were targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving.

Rep. Joe Courtney, Rep. Jahana Hayes, Rep. Jim Himes and Rep. John Larson all said their homes were targeted on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rep. Courtney said the home was targeted with a bomb threat while Rep. Courtney and his family were home for the holiday.

"Joe and Audrey extend their utmost gratitude to the law enforcement officers, whose response should signal to perpetrators that these types of threats will not be tolerated," Rep. Courtney's spokesperson said in a statement.

Rep. Hayes says she was notified by Wolcott Police Department that they received a threatening email about a pipe bomb being placed in the mailbox of her home around 7:45 a.m.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this matter, their actions demonstrate there is no place in our country for political violence," Hayes said in a statement.

Rep. Himes said he was notified of a bomb threat targeting his home where he was celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

"Mary, Emma, Linley, and I extend our utmost gratitude to our local law enforcement officers for their immediate action to ensure our safety. There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," Hime said in part in a statement.

Rep. Larson said East Hartford police responded to his home for a bomb threat, too.

"I would like to thank the East Hartford Police Department for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of my family. I am grateful that my colleagues in the Connecticut Congressional Delegation, who received similar threats, are also safe," Rep. Larson said in a statement.

No bombs or explosive materials were found at any of the homes.

Authorities have not said if the threats are connected.