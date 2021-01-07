Biden Taps Boston Mayor Walsh for Cabinet; RI Gov. Raimondo, Too, Report Says

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was picked to lead the Labor Department, two sources told NBC News Thursday.

Another New England politician is also set to join the Biden administration as well, according to a report. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is President-elect Joe Biden's choice for commerce secretary, according to a New York Times report that cited someone familiar with the pick.

Politico first reported the Walsh choice.

Neither Walsh, 53, nor Raimondo, 49, has yet released a statement on the choice, but both have been rumored to be in the running for Cabinet posts for months.

If Walsh does leave for Washington, Boston will have its first Black and female mayor, Kim Janey, who as president of the Boston City Council would become acting mayor. It will also open up the 2021 mayoral race, which councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already entered.

A former labor official himself, the mayor has had the backing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, one of the most powerful union figures in the country. And other politicians around the city and state were delighted about the news.

Walsh "will bring the commitment to workers and working families that is desperately needed right now. His tremendous leadership in Boston on climate action, health care, and social justice make him ready on day 1," Sen. Ed Markey said.

For the first time since his friend Joe Biden became president-elect, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held a news conference Sunday to say it's a good thing for the City of Boston. Walsh downplayed speculation that he'll join the incoming Biden administration, though he didn't rule it out and has repeatedly declined to say whether he'll run for reelection next year.

At a news conference he held on Tuesday, Walsh acknowledged that he'd heard long-swirling rumors about him becoming secretary of labor. But asked if he had been in touch with the Biden team, he pivoted to the importance of his job as mayor amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people in Boston.

"What I've been focused on quite honestly in the last nine months," he said, was the city of Boston.

Asked if he had any interest in the job, Walsh only said, "I love being mayor of Boston." And he wouldn't speculate on what he'd say if Biden, who takes office Jan. 20, asked him to join his administration.

Raimondo has been rumored for a Cabinet post, though which one has been in flux. In December, a source on the Biden transition team told NBC News she was a "leading contender" to secretary of health and human services.

But whenever she was asked about reports she could join the Biden administration, Raimondo said her focus was on Rhode Island.

If she leaves the governor's office, Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, a fellow Democrat and the former mayor of Cumberland, would take over.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was holding a news conference when the first reports were published, and was asked about Walsh heading to Washington.

"I talk to Mayor Walsh almost every day about one thing or another. I have not talked to him today and I have not talked to him about the labor position in Washington."

