Biden Signs Landmark Bipartisan Gun Measure, Says ‘Lives Will Be Saved'

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

"Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” he said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Citing the families of shooting victims he has met, the president said, "Their message to us was, ‘Do something.’ How many times did we hear that? ‘Just do something. For God’s sake, just do something.’ Today we did.”

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

“Today we say, ‘More than enough,’” Biden said. “It’s time, when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gun safety legislation makes changes to background checks for young gun buyers and increases funding for mental health programs.

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere in mass shootings.

The measure comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday striking down a New York law that restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons.

Thursday's Supreme Court decision on New York's concealed carry law could leave other gun laws open to challenges - if opponents can prove the laws are not rooted in historical precedent and the Second Amendment. Caroline Mala Corbin, law professor at University of Miami, joins LX News to explain.

While the bill does not included tougher restrictions that Democrats have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions, it is the most impactful firearms violence measure from Congress since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.

“While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that will save lives,” Biden said.

Enough congressional Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the steps after recent rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but senators emerged with a compromise.

Biden held the signing ceremony just before departing for a summit of the Group of Seven leading economic powers — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — in Germany. He will travel later to Spain for a NATO meeting.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate’s Gun Safety Bill on Friday. The bill will next head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.