The Biden Administration

Biden Admin Threatens Harsh Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine

"We've seen this playbook before," said Secretary of State Blinken, referring to Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine and seizure of the Crimean peninsula

GINTS IVUSKANS/ Getty Images

The Biden administration warned on Wednesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger “high impact” U.S. sanctions that would surpass any previously imposed on Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in the Latvian capital of Riga after meeting with his NATO counterparts, said Russia’s large-scale troop buildup on Ukraine’s border and other pressure tactics resembled steps Moscow took before it invaded Ukraine in 2014 and seized the Crimean peninsula.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Now, we’ve seen this playbook before in 2014, when Russia last invaded Ukraine. Then as now they significantly increased combat forces along the border. Then as now they intensified disinformation to paint Ukraine as the aggressor to justify pre-planned military action,” Blinken said.

But it remained unclear if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to order an invasion, Blinken told reporters.

Politics

Political coverage from NBC4.

Mike Rosenbaum 20 hours ago

Mike Rosenbaum Drops Out of Maryland Governor's Race

Virginia Nov 25

Youngkin Announces Lawmakers, Others Helping With Transition

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

The Biden AdministrationRussiaUkraineSecretary of StateNATO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us