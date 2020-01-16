Democratic primary

Absentee Voting Beginning for Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary

By Associated Press

I VOTED STICKER2
NBC Connecticut

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

Absentee voting is beginning for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says in-person absentee voting for the March 3 primary begins Thursday, Friday or Saturday, depending on office hours and observation of state holidays.

Registered voters may request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by going online.

Politics

Political coverage from NBC4.

Border wall 10 mins ago

DHS Seeks Pentagon Funds for 270 Miles of Border Wall

U.S. Department of Education 2 hours ago

Trump Boosts School Prayer, Faith Groups as He Rallies Base

They can also find the form online and mail it to their local voter registration office.

Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention.

Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the presidential primary. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Democratic primaryabsentee voting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us