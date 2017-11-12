One year ago Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in what many considered to be an upset victory over Hillary Clinton. Now, one year later, Democrats are celebrating, winning closely watched governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia, and other victories down the ballot. (Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017)

President Donald Trump's legislative agenda faces tough going in Congress, but that hasn't stopped his administration from changing the way the federal government does business.

Few agencies have changed as much, one year since Trump's victory at the polls on Nov. 8, 2016, as the Justice Department, NBC News reported.

The effect of the Trump election is readily apparent at America's southern border. Illegal border crossings are down about 40 percent from a year ago, the result of stepped up enforcement and tougher rhetoric.

And no one has pushed harder for stricter controls on immigration than Attorney General Jeff Sessions.