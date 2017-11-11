Trump, Putin Reach Agreement on Fighting ISIS in Syria

The German government released a video of world leaders shaking hands at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017, including the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Published Friday, July 7, 2017)

The United States and Russia released a joint statement on Syria Saturday after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of an economic summit, NBC News reported.

The two men "confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria" and agreed to "maintain open military channels of communication" to ensure the safety of forces on both sides, a Kremlin-posted readout said.

The presidents also "agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria" and repeated calls for all parties to take part in the Geneva political process, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin's website.

Trump has long expressed interest in working with Russia both to defeat ISIS and to help broker peace in civil war-ridden Syria. And though the two countries may find common ground on those subjects, the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and intensifying investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with the Kremlin still hang over the relationship.

