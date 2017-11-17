Trump to Pay His Own Legal Bills in Russian Probe

In this July 7, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg.

President Donald Trump has began paying for his own legal defense in connection with the FBI's investigation into the influence of Russian meddling in national elections.

The Republican National Committee and his campaign were paying for Trump's steep legal fees.

Bloomberg first reported the president would be paying his own legal bills Friday.

The legal bills have been piling up for both Trump and those around him.

An interview with investigators could cost more than $30,000, according to the Bloomberg article.