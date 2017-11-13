Donald Trump Jr. Had Secret Contact With WikiLeaks: Report

President Donald Trump and his lawyer continue to make rounds to media to downplay a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign. (Published Monday, July 17, 2017)

Donald Trump Jr. sporadically corresponded with WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign, according to messages obtained by The Atlantic.

The secret contact via Twitter began just weeks before the election, with the anti-secrecy organization asking Trump to promote its documents online while giving the president's eldest son tips that would help the campaign, according to The Atlantic's report.

In September 2016, WikiLeaks direct-messaged Trump to warn him that an anti-Trump website was about to launch. Trump Jr. responded the next day, saying he would "ask around" about the group, according to the report.

Trump Jr. allegedly told Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Brad Parscale and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner that WikiLeaks had contacted him with a tip.

Former Soviet Intel Officer Was Also at Trump Team Meeting

As President Trump celebrates Bastille Day in France with President Macron, additional information has surfaced about a meeting that took place between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June 2016. NBC News learned that a former soviet counter-intelligence officer also attended the meeting, something that had not been previously disclosed. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Trump Jr. seldom responded to WikiLeaks' messages and requests, which included asking for President Donald Trump's tax returns, but also did not rebuke the organization as it released information that benefited Russian interests, according to the report.

Seemingly in response to the report, Trump Jr. tweeted what he says are screen grabs of his WikiLeaks conversation.

He wrote: "Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic!"

NBC News has not independently confirmed the versacity of Trump Jr.'s screenshots or The Atlantic report.



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tweeted he "cannot confirm the alleged DM's from @DonaldJTrumpJr to @WikiLeaks." He claimed WikiLeaks does not keep record of those messages and that the The Atlantic's report "does not have the full context."

The American intelligence community has long suspected WikiLeaks of aiding the Russian government in the interference of the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr. Admits He Met With Russian Lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. has acknowledged he was promised information about Hillary Clinton that might be helpful to his father’s presidential campaign in a meeting with a Russian lawyer. The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, gave “no meaningful information,” Trump Jr. said, adding that his father, President Donald Trump, had no knowledge of the meeting. (Published Monday, July 10, 2017)

On Election Day, WikiLeaks encouraged Trump Jr. to tell his father to call the "NOT conceed [sic] and spends time CHALLENGING the media and other types of rigging that occurred" if he lost. Trump Jr. did not respond.

Trump Jr.'s lawyers turned the messages over to congressional investigators, according to the report.