In 'Trump Counties,' More Say US Is Worse Off: Poll

President Donald Trump took a tough stance on North Korea at a joint presser with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, calling North Korea's missile program "a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability." (Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

One year after Donald Trump won the presidential election, more Americans who live in those key counties that fueled his victory are saying that American is doing better with him as leader, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

A plurality, 41 percent, say the country is worse off now than it was when Trump first became president. Just 32 percent say the country is better, and 26 percent say it has remained about the same.

Meanwhile, slightly more than half, 53 percent, do not think Trump has a clear plan for addressing the country's major issues.

The poll of "Trump counties" was conducted from Nov. 1-4, 2017. The overall margin of error for 800 respondents is +/- 3.46 percent. The margin of error for only respondents in flip counties is +/- 4.6 percent. The margin of error for only respondents in surge counties is +/- 5.27 percent.



