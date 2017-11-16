Days after revelations of widespread sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, Congress’ Office of Compliance just released a report showing hundreds of settled cases in the past 20 years costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

About 48 hours ago, members of Congress acknowledged some of their own colleagues are under investigation for harassment, and they said the system used in Congress to handle complaints favors the powerful and the harassers.

They said victims must wait months for their complaints to be fully addressed, and the system calls for confidential settlements funded by taxpayers, keeping the harassers names private and relieving them of having to pay a penny to the victims.

Congress’ Office of Compliance just released a report on how widespread those settlements are, revealing 264 settled cases in the past 20 years.

In 2007 alone, there were 25 cases.

In just the past two years, there were 23 sex harassment settlements, costing taxpayers $1.4 million.

Members of Congress formally drafted legislation Wednesday to change the system to hold members of Congress personally liable for harassment and to end those confidential settlements. There's no timetable for debate or a vote.