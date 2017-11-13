News4's Justin Finch is in Fairfax County, where votes for the House of Delegates will be counted today. Voters in that county could swing the Virginia House of Delegates toward a Democrat majority, or solidify Republican control. (Published 3 hours ago)

Officials in Virginia will begin counting provisional ballots Monday, possibly deciding which party will win control of the state's House of Delegates.

Three House of Delegate races are too close to call, with democrats currently holding 49 seats to the Republican Party's 51 seats. Newly elected Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a democrat, would cast any tie-breaking votes.

Each party could solidify control over the House of Delegates after the provisional ballots are counted and those three races are called.

Provisional ballots are under scrutiny, often because a voter failed to bring proper identification to the polls. They are counted after other votes.

Voters will "defend" their ballots in front of Fairfax County and Stafford County officials as they count those votes.

Democrats in Stafford County are concerned that their candidate, Joshua Cole, is 84 votes behind Republican Bob Thomas in the race to represent the 28th House District. Party officials say that 55 military absentee ballots aren’t being counted but should.

Democrats claimed a victory in Fairfax County before officials uncovered that a voting machine error gave Donte Tanner an extra 100 votes. Long-time Republican incumbent Tim Hugo now has the lead.

It is unclear how many provisional ballots were cast in either race.

Republicans held 66 seats to democrat's 34 after the last House of Delegates race.