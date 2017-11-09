President Donald Trump responded to a week's worth of political criticisms and controversies as he made his way from Washington, D.C., to Texas. He called Hillary Clinton and the DNC's link to the infamous Trump Dossier "a disgrace," claimed Jeff Flake had no chance at reelection and told reporters that he was "really nice" to Gold Star widow Myeshia Johnson during a consolation call despite contrary claims. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017)

After a business meeting before the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, a Russian participant offered to "send five women" to Donald Trump's hotel room in Moscow, his longtime bodyguard told Congress this week, three sources who were present for the interview told NBC News.

Two of the sources said Keith Schiller viewed the offer as a joke, and immediately responded, "We don't do that type of stuff."

The two sources said Schiller's comments came in the context of him adamantly disputing the allegations made in the Trump dossier, written by a former British intelligence operative, which describes Trump having an encounter with prostitutes at the hotel during the pageant. Schiller he described his reaction to that story as being, "Oh my God, that's bull---," two sources said.

In a statement, Schiller's lawyer said "the versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading. "

