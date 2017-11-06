This campaign season has been rough -- don't let your Election Day end up that way, too! Check out our guide to voting etiquette and rules to make sure your Tuesday is a breeze.

D.C. and Maryland are not holding elections until 2018, but here's what Virginia voters need to know.

Photo Identification

If you're voting in Virginia, you must bring a photo ID with you to the polls! Bring a valid driver's license or identification card with you -- check out Virginia's Department of Elections for more forms of valid ID.

Electronics

Under Virginia law, you can use electronic devices inside the polling place so as long as you're not a representative of either candidate or political party. However, if you're disrupting the voting process in any way with an electronic device, then an election officer may ask you to leave. Even if you are asked to leave because of your cell phone or video camera, you'll be able to cast your ballot before doing so.

Ballot Selfies

Snap away if you want; ballot selfies are legal in Virginia. Nothing in Virginia law prohibits voters from taking pictures of themselves, fellow voters or their ballot within the polling place, Attorney General Mark Herring has said.

Clothing, Buttons or Stickers With Political Messages

Virginia prohibits wearing campaign apparel within 40 feet of any entrance of a polling place.

Campaigning For/Against a Candidate or Ballot Issue

Also called electioneering, this practice includes handing out fliers, holding signs and encouraging voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot question.

Electioneering is prohibited within 40 feet of any entrance to a building which houses a polling place. No one is allowed to wear campaign apparel, hand out campaign literature or encourage election or defeat of any candidate or issue on the ballot.

Bringing Children

Some students may not be going to school on Election Day, which means that you might be bringing your kids with you to the polls if you can't find a babysitter -- or if you want to making the voting process a teaching moment.

In Virginia, you can bring a child age 15 or younger into the voting booth with you.