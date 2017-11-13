Alexandria Vice Mayor Justin Wilson announced his bid for the Democratic nomination to run for the city's next mayoral election.

Wilson will challenge fellow democrat and current mayor Allison Silberburg ahead of the primary election, which will be held in June 2018.

After serving his first term from 2007 to 2009, Wilson was elected to city council again in 2012. In 2016, he was appointed vice mayor.

Wilson says early childhood education and economic development, including bringing Metro to Potomac Yard, are among his top priorities.

"I believe Alexandria can be the progressive and dynamic community that not only talks about our vision for the future, but actually achieves it," Wilson said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Mayor Silberberg began her term in 2016.