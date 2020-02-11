Local
Virginia State Police

Police Investigating After Two Found Dead on Va. Highway

By Brianna Crummy

By Brianna Crummy

Shutterstock

Virginia State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Halifax County who were found dead early Saturday morning.

Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland were discovered on the median of Route 58 after police were called to the scene of a single car crash.

A silver Nissan Maxima was found in the median with two people lying on the ground outside of the car. The investigation revealed the deaths were not caused by the car running off the road and being struck. The cause of death is unclear.

Local

Confederate statues 12 mins ago

Virginia Lawmakers Approve Confederate Statue Removal Bills

forecast 3 hours ago

Rain to Continue in DC for Days

The victims' remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy.

Police are still conducting an investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

This article tagged under:

Virginia State PoliceVirginiahalifax county
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us