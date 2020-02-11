Police Investigating After Two Found Dead on Va. Highway

Virginia State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Halifax County who were found dead early Saturday morning.

Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland were discovered on the median of Route 58 after police were called to the scene of a single car crash.

A silver Nissan Maxima was found in the median with two people lying on the ground outside of the car. The investigation revealed the deaths were not caused by the car running off the road and being struck. The cause of death is unclear.

The victims' remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy.

Police are still conducting an investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.