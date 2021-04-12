Photos: Vigil, Protests Over Duante Wright's Death in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Outraged by the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, on Sunday by a police officer during a stop for a traffic violation, protesters took to the streets in a suburb just miles from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis in May.

Protesters gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department Sunday evening, prompting the state to mobilize the National Guard and issue a curfew.

On Monday, hundreds, including Wright's family, gathered to hold a vigil and a moment of silence. After the vigil, protesters gathered outside the police headquarters again in a tense standoff that continued long after the curfew resumed.

Wright's death has further increased tension in a metropolitan area already on edge during the trial of the first of four police officers charged in Floyd’s death.

People listen to speakers during a vigil for Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
People gather during a vigil for Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Katie Wright (L), the mother of Daunte Wright, is embraced during a vigil for her son on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Katie Wright speaks during a vigil for her son Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Emajay Driver lays flowers at a memorial during a vigil for his friend Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
People gather around a sculpture of a raised fist during a vigil for Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
People gather during a vigil for Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
People gather holding signs before curfew to protest the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.
Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station on April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
A protester confronts police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Authorities respond to a scene in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Protesters gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
A crowd formed a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 11, 2021.
Protesters confront law enforcement on April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Authorities respond to a scene, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
People raise their arms in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Family and friends, foreground, of Daunte Wright, 20, mourn Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

