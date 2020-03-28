Prince George’s High School Basketball Coach Dies from COVID-19

A Prince George's County high school basketball coach and school counselor died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Terrance Burke worked at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. The announcement came in a press release from Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson.

"I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him. Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time," Goldson said.

Burke's family members also shared his passing on Twitter.

Lost my beloved cousin, who served this country, to #COVID19 😔. His life might could have been saved if just anyone took this seriously in January. We don’t even know if he’ll get the homegoing he deserves. Say his name @POTUS Terrance Burke. SIP 3/27/2020 #TrumpLiesAmericansDie pic.twitter.com/LELO0Mnq1L — BlackFire (@RightToFight4) March 28, 2020

Support to students and community members is being offered remotely through counselors.

The county has 196 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the second highest in the state after Montgomery County's 255.