Park Police Investigate Series of Bizarre Assaults in Columbia Heights Park

At least four victims have come forward so far to report attacks, police say

By Pat Collins

NBC Washington

U.S. Park Police are investigating a series of attacks involving a man posing as an officer and assaulting victims at night in Meridian Hill Park in Columbia Heights.

The assaults have been occurring since 2018, Park Police say. The most recent attack was in March.

Four victims have come forward and reported the attacks so far, according to police. They suspect there may be more.

According to the reports, at times the man would shine a light in the victims' faces and identify himself as a police officer. He would then assault people with either pepper spray, a flashlight or both.

The motive is unclear, police say. No items were taken and no serious injuries were reported.

U.S. Park Police urge anyone with information to call 202-610-8730.

