No Appointments Needed at Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites

Maryland residents can now get vaccinated without an appointment at any of the state's 13 mass vaccination sites, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The governor said walk-ups at various mass vaccination sites have been a successful tool in boosting the number of inoculated people in the state.

“We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind,” Hogan said.

The state says nearly 2.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Maryland. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 62.5% of Marylanders 18 and older and 85% of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.