Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Invasion ‘Only the Beginning'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday in his regular nightly address, that Russia had ambitions to invade other nearby nations. "The invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning. Then they want to invade other countries," he said, according to a NBC News translation.

Zelensky’s remarks came after a Russian commander said the Kremlin intends to establish a path through Ukraine to a breakaway territory in Moldova. Russian forces have been stationed in Transnistria since the 1990s, and Kyiv has warned that Moscow could stage false flag operations there to justify an invasion.

Moscow declined to confirm whether this was official policy; some analysts said they doubted Russia had the capability.

