YouTube Fixes Issue That Caused Widespread Outage

YouTube said late Wednesday it had resolved an issue that had prevented many users from watching videos for more than an hour.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors internet outages and outages that affect specific sites, tweeted that user reports indicated YouTube was having problems since 7:13 p.m. ET

Users on Downdetector reported getting "something went wrong" and other messages. The site said more than 250,000 users reported outages.

YouTube said in a tweet at 7:23 p.m.: "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix."

At 9:13 p.m., YouTube tweeted: "we're back."