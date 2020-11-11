YouTube

YouTube Fixes Issue That Caused Widespread Outage

YouTube said late Wednesday it had resolved an issue that had prevented many users from watching videos for more than an hour.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors internet outages and outages that affect specific sites, tweeted that user reports indicated YouTube was having problems since 7:13 p.m. ET

Users on Downdetector reported getting "something went wrong" and other messages. The site said more than 250,000 users reported outages.

YouTube said in a tweet at 7:23 p.m.: "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix."

At 9:13 p.m., YouTube tweeted: "we're back."

