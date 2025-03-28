Yosemite National Park worker dies after being found with severe injuries

The FBI is investigating the death of a National Park Service worker who law enforcement found with "severe injuries" last week, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said in a statement to NBC News on Friday that law enforcement authorities found a worker — a 34-year-old woman from Fresno, California — injured at an employee housing unit in Yosemite Valley on March 20.

The federal agency did not describe her injuries or specify if they appeared to be linked to a crime. However, it said it would be working with the sheriff’s office and the FBI to investigate the worker’s death.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the FBI confirmed their involvement in the investigation in separate emails.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

None of the officials identified the woman, but the NPS said she was an employee of Yosemite Hospitality.

Law enforcement was called to housing unit to respond to reports of a medical emergency when they found the injured worker, according to the sheriff's office.

The worker was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, where she died the next day, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Tony Botti.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: