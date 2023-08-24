Crime and Courts

Yellowstone visitor charged after going off trail, burning self in thermal area

The famed national park routinely warns its millions of visitors to stay on trails and away from thermal areas, which are dangerous and sometimes deadly

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Michigan man has been charged with two misdemeanor federal counts after he burned himself in one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas, federal prosecutors said.

The 49-year-old man is accused of “being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said Thursday.

The incident happened Tuesday night, and the man was arraigned Wednesday, the office said.

He was charged with one count each of foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails; and presence in park area when under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement and a citation contained in federal court documents do not give more details about the charge relating to being under the influence of alcohol or substances.

It is also unclear where the incident occurred. Park officials referred questions to prosecutors.

