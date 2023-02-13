Worried Residents Near Ohio Train Derailment Report Dead Fish and Chickens as Authorities Say It's Safe to Return

For days, authorities have been telling residents of the area around East Palestine, Ohio, that it is safe to return home after a 150-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed Feb. 3.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the chemical spill resulting from the derailment had killed an estimated 3,500 small fish across 7½ miles of streams as of Wednesday.

And one resident of North Lima, more than 10 miles from East Palestine, told WKBN-TV of Youngstown that her five hens and rooster died suddenly Tuesday. The day before, rail operator Norfolk Southern had burned train cars carrying vinyl chloride — a flammable gas — to prevent an explosion.

Residents near the site of a train derailment in Eastern Ohio were ordered to evacuate over concerns of a potential explosion from a rail car and a high probability of toxic gas releasing.

