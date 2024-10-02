Japan

Japanese airport cancels flights after US bomb from World War II explodes in taxiway

No injuries have been reported and no aircrafts were nearby when the bomb detonated at Miyazaki Airport Wednesday

By Mari Yamaguchi | The Associated Press

Also known as Miyazaki Bougainvillea Airport

An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II that had been buried at a Japanese airport exploded Wednesday, causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries, Japanese officials said.

Land and Transport Ministry officials said there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officials said an investigation by the Self-Defense Forces and police confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb and there was no further danger. They were determining what caused its sudden detonation.

A video recorded by a nearby aviation school showed the blast spewing pieces of asphalt into the air like a fountain. Videos broadcast on Japanese television showed a crater in the taxiway reportedly about 7 meters (yards) in diameter and 1 meter (3 feet) deep.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said more than 80 flights had been canceled at the airport, which hopes to resume operations on Thursday morning.

Miyazaki Airport was built in 1943 as a former Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field from which some kamikaze pilots took off on suicide attack missions.

A number of unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. military during World War II have been unearthed in the area, Defense Ministry officials said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Olympics 15 mins ago

Japanese sponsors Toyota, Bridgestone and Panasonic end Olympic contracts

Celebrity News 1 hour ago

Frankie Valli responds after viral videos spark fan concerns

Hundreds of tons of unexploded bombs from the war remain buried around Japan and are sometimes dug up at construction sites.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Japan
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us