A worker at a recycling facility in northern Japan made a rich discovery.

The worker was sorting trash in Sapporo, a prefecture of Hokkaido, when he found wads of cash worth 10 million yen, or approximately $74,000 USD, mixed in with the other garbage that was collected on Jan. 30.

Stacks of 10,000 yen bills were inside several garbage bags.

The worker’s supervisor notified police about the finding.

Officials are treating the money as a lost and found case and are looking for the owner of the cash.

If the owner is not found within three months, officials said they would revert the ownership to Sapporo City Hall, which contracts for recycling services.

A similar case has happened in the prefecture before. In 2012, a waste disposal facility in the city of Sunagawa found ten million yen in cash. The owner later came forward.