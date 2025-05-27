Woman's racist tirade against California food vendor goes viral

A woman berated a food vendor in Palmdale, California, over his display of a Mexican flag in a video now going viral on social media.

In the aggressor’s racist rant, she can be heard threatening to call immigration officers on the food vendor and telling him it’s “illegal to have a Mexican flag and not an American one.” The video was recorded at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Oscar Lopez, the owner of Toxxico’s Go Go Go food truck, posted the videos on his business’s account.

“She starts screaming all these things,” Lopez said. “It was very racial, especially against Mexicans. And also that she was going to call ICE, so it was very scary at the moment.”

According to Lopez, the woman passed by his business several times as she harassed him.

“She mentioned the flag not being an American flag on the side,” he said. “The reason for the Mexican flag is that’s the food we sell. It’s nothing else, trying to do anything else with it.”

Lopez was born in the U.S., and his food truck specializes in Mexican cuisine, hence the flag he displays. He said that although he’s left shaken by the unsettling encounter, he’s not surprised about the attack due to the country’s political climate.