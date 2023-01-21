Daytona Beach

Florida Woman Shoots Her Terminally Ill Husband Inside Hospital Room

No one else was injured in the incident

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband inside of his AdventHealth Hospital room Saturday, officials said.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to the report of a person shot inside of AdventHealth Hospital located at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway in Daytona Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had shot her terminally ill husband inside the hospital and had confined herself to his room, police said.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, his wife was confirmed to be the shooter, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland.

Officers evacuated staff and patients around the room and Gilland was not seen as a threat to staff or patients at that time.

Ellen told officers that her husband had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Daytona Beach police said negations began just before 12:30 p.m. and Ellen surrendered just after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

