Daytona Beach

Florida Woman Shoots Her Terminally Ill Husband Inside Hospital Room

No one else was injured in the incident

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Daytona Beach Police are investigating after a woman shot her terminally ill husband inside of his Advent Health Hospital room Saturday, officials said.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to the report of a person shot inside of Advent Health Hospital located at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway in Daytona Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had shot her terminally ill husband inside the hospital and had confined herself to his room, police said.

Officers evacuated staff and patients around the room and the woman is not seen as a threat to staff or patients at this time.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Daytona Beach police is currently negotiating with the woman to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Baby Formula Shortage 2 hours ago

Justice Department Investigating Abbott Baby Formula Plant

astronaut 2 hours ago

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Longtime Love on 93rd Birthday

Police are asking that everyone remain clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Daytona BeachDaytona Beach Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us