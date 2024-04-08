Florida

Woman shoots drivers on Florida highway and says God told her to because of the eclipse

The woman injured two drivers along Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle, the state's highway patrol said in a statement.

By The Associated Press

FILE - Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
Sam Navarro/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, then shot two drivers on Interstate 10 before being arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, entered the highway 115 miles (180 kilometers) from the Alabama border in the Florida Panhandle and headed west. Within 5 miles (8 kilometers), she fired into a passing car several times, spraying auto glass and grazing the driver in the arm, the department said in a statement.

She then fired at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The driver was injured and treated at a hospital.

Troopers stopped the woman after she drove for about 16 miles (26 kilometers) and found her with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun. She was arrested and booked into the Holmes County jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

The Florida Highway Patrol didn't provide details about bail or Celestine's legal representation.

