A Texas woman was found alive in a vehicle that was discovered submerged in a lake two days after she was reported missing.

According to a statement on Facebook, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from a fisherman on Lake o' the Pines Friday morning.

“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” said the Marion county sheriff’s office’s statement.

The woman was pulled out of the water safely with the combined efforts of the wrecker service, fisherman and Marion County deputies.

She was later identified as the same woman who has been reported missing since April 5 by the Longview, Texas, Police Department.