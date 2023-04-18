Fort Worth

Woman Faces Murder Charge After Punching Pregnant Hospital Staffer

By NBCDFW Staff

JPS Hospital
NBC 5

A woman being treated at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth is facing a murder charge after punching a pregnant staffer in the stomach.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Cheri Akil was suicidal and was being restrained while receiving treatment at about 12:20 p.m. on April 12 when she punched a pregnant member of the hospital's medical staff who was standing next to her bed.

The staffer immediately went to the trauma unit for treatment and an ultrasound was performed but they were no longer able to detect her baby's heartbeat.

Akil, the sheriff's department said, was subsequently charged with murder and is being held in a secure area of the hospital until she can be moved to the Tarrant County Jail.

The sheriff's department has not yet released any further information about why Akil was in their custody prior to the incident at the hospital.

It's not yet clear if Akil has obtained an attorney.

