Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Stabbing of Indiana University Student

An Indiana woman who allegedly stabbed a college student of Chinese descent in January has been indicted on a federal hate crime count, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Billie Davis, 56, has already been charged on state counts in the attack on a bus Jan. 11 that injured the 18-year-old Indiana University student in Bloomington.

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Davis on one hate crime count, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Davis allegedly told Bloomington police that she stabbed the student in the head with a folding knife for “being Chinese” and that “it would be one less person to blow up our country,” according to court documents in the state case.

The victim survived. She was stabbed approximately seven times, Bloomington police have said.

