Bail Denied for Woman Charged in I-95 DUI Crash That Killed 2 Troopers, Man

What to Know Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses.

Police say Webb was driving on I-95 early Monday morning when she struck and killed Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca, as well as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown.

The two Troopers were trying to help Oliveras who was walking on the highway prior to the deadly crash.

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A young woman has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in a crash that killed two Pennsylvania state police troopers and a man who they were trying to help on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.

NBC10 was there as troopers escorted Webb out of the state police barracks on Tuesday and transferred her to Philadelphia police headquarters. She was wearing the same handcuffs that were carried by the state troopers who died in the crash.

A judge denied Webb bail at a Tuesday night arraignment. Webb will remain jailed ahead of her next court hearing, which could happen as early as Wednesday morning.

During Tuesday's hearing, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office said Webb gave a post-Miranda Rights statement to officers that she had been drinking “strawberry Henny” -- referring to Hennessy Cognac -- prior to the crash.

She sat hunched over in her chair during Tuesday's hearing. She cried quietly when the judge denied bail, but was not showing much emotion before that.

Webb's attorney Michael Walker said "there should never be a rush to judgment." He called the charges against Webb "allegations" that need to be presented in court under oath.

The deadly crash occurred Monday around 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field, state police said. Sources told NBC10 Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, had just pulled over a car when they received a call about a man who was walking on the highway. They then left the driver as they responded to the man.

Officials are investigating whether or not Webb was the driver who they initially stopped.

The two troopers spotted 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras walking on the highway. As they tried to get him into their vehicle, a driver, who officials identified as Webb, drove up to the scene and tried to use the shoulder of the highway to get around them.

The driver hit all three men, police said. The impact was so great that it threw the two officers and Oliveras into the northbound lanes of I-95, police said.

Police said Webb remained at the scene and was later taken into custody.

Debris from the crash was extensive on I-95, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reported. The crash, investigation and closure caused a lengthy traffic delay on the interstate in both directions.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement on the death of the officers Monday, saying that he and his wife, Frances, are praying for all of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Frances and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these two state troopers and the individual they were assisting," the statement read.

"This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities."

The Pennsylvania State Trooper's Association echoed those statements. “Trooper Martin Mack and Branden Sisca died serving the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," they said in a statement. "They are heroes, who will forever be honored by all those who take and recite the Pennsylvania State Police Call of Honor and serve as a Pennsylvania State Trooper."

Trooper Mack enlisted for the state police in November 2014, state police said. Trooper Sisca had just enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in February 2021.

Both troopers spent their careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, which covers Philadelphia, state police said.

Mack was a 2006 graduate of Monsignor Bonner High school and Albright University in Reading. He was married with two children and lived in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

Sisca was a graduate of West Chester University in 2014. He had recently graduated from the State Police Academy.

Sisca also was trained as an EMT and had served with the West Chester Fire Department and Good Fellowship Ambulance Company. At the time of his death, he was fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company No. 1.

The fire company issued a statement Monday, saying it was with "great sadness and heavy hearts" that they confirmed his death.

"Right now we ask that you give his family and the family at Trappe Fire Company time to process the loss of an incredible person," the statement read.