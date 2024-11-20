Woman arrested after trying to stab 3-year-old in California

A Westminster, California toddler and her father are recovering at home after police said a woman tried to stab the young girl in a random attack over the weekend.

The violent attack happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the Westminster Civic Center courtyard, according to police. The man and girl were walking in the courtyard when a woman, who they did not know, threw a bottle at them before she attacked them.

The little girl was not hurt and had it not been for the actions of her father and a Good Samaritan who stepped in to help, police believed her father’s injuries could have been much worse.

“They kind of looked over at the woman, the woman charged them with what we believe is a switchblade-style knife and tried to stab his 3-year-old daughter,” said Cameron Knauerhaze, deputy chief of the Westminster Police Department.

“The father, like any parent would do, intervened and took multiple stab wounds protecting his 3-year-old daughter," the officer said.

Police provided a photo of the knife, which they said was found on the woman they arrested. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Victoria Vu. Investigators said Vu is a former San Diego woman, who is now believed to be unhoused and often spends time in the courtyard.

Investigators are looking at security camera footage to try to identify the man who stepped in to help. He left before police arrived.

“If they are listening, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” said Knauerhaze. “What a courageous move. When many people would probably run from an incident like that. Whoever did this and helped out, thank you for being an outstanding citizen and getting involved.”

The girl’s father was able to call 911 and police said they arrived within minutes.