New York

Woman and 2 children, including 5-month-old, fall to their deaths at Niagara Falls

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Monday, near Goat Island, state police said in a statement.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

File - Water flowing over Niagara Falls in New York, on Aug. 13, 2022.
Daniel Slim/ AFP via Getty Images

A New York woman and two children, including an infant, died after going over Niagara Falls this week, state police said.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Monday, near Goat Island, state police said in a statement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” the statement said.

The 33-year-old woman and the two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old, were all from Niagara Falls, state police said.

State police did not specify in the statement the relationship between the woman and the children.

An investigation determined the woman and children crossed over a safety guard rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island, which is attached to Goat Island, according to state police.

State police and state park police attempted a rescue effort. The incident was deemed to not be a threat to the public, state police said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Decision 2024 26 mins ago

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam walks back Trump endorsement over Puerto Rico ‘garbage' comment

Celebrity News 28 mins ago

Megan Thee Stallion sues commentator over ‘false and harassing content' during Tory Lanez trial

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

New York
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us