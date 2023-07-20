A winning ticket in Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles, California. The sixth largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery's website.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play was x2.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing. The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.