Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $935 million Powerball jackpot drawing

Will March end with a little lottery madness?

The winning numbers for Saturday's $935 million Powerball jackpot are 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and a PowerBall of 23. The PowerPlay is 3x.

The grand prize represents nearly three months of no Powerball jackpot winners. The prize also comes with a one-time cash option worth $452.3 million.

The larger number represents the amount that would be paid out with 30 payments over 29 years. A winner can choose the long-term or lump-sum option. Most choose the latter.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Saturday's Powerball drawing comes as lottery officials released the identity of the Los Angeles woman who won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot in July 2023. The woman chose the cash option worth $558.1 million.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward in 2023 after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Millions, if not billions, are up grabs once a winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed. What to know about who gets to keep it.