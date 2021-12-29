Winning Numbers for $441 Million Powerball Jackpot Revealed

The winning numbers for the $441 million Powerball lottery jackpot have been revealed in Wednesday's drawing.
The winning numbers are 2-6-9-33-39 with a Powerball number of 11.
The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Monday's drawing, rolling over the prize for a 35th consecutive drawing and making the third largest pot of 2021.
The $441 million prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing is an estimated $317.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.
The jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4 when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.
Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.