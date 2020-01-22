Florida

Wildlife Park Owner ‘Joe Exotic’ Sentenced to 22 Years in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in April of attempting to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage.
Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File

A former wildlife park owner known as 'Joe Exotic' was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison for his role in a 2017 murder-for-hire scheme to kill a prominent animal rights activist, plus multiple violations of wildlife laws.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in April of attempting to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District Court of Oklahoma.

Baskin founded Big Cat Rescue, a popular animal sanctuary based in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to abused and abandoned animals such as lions, tigers, bobcats, and cougars.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump 1 hour ago

Trump Makes Multiple False Claims About Ukraine in Davos

impeachment 5 hours ago

Impeachment Trial of President Trump: Live Updates

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOklahoma
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us