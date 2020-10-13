coronavirus pandemic

Wife of Trump's Labor Secretary, Who Was at Barrett Event, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The labor secretary tested negative

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and his wife Patricia pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 23, 2020. - Ginsburg, whose death has opened a crucial Supreme Court seat that Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly and controversially fill against the wishes of Democrats, will lie in repose beginning September 23, 2020 at the US high court. Trump will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg Saturday, with Senate Republicans promising a swift vote on the nominee.
Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images

Trish Scalia, the wife of President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19, the labor department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia has "mild symptoms" but is "doing well," the statement said.

Secretary Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, tested negative on Friday night, according to the department. He has experienced no symptoms.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Kamala Harris 18 hours ago

Barrett Bats Away Tough Democratic Confirmation Probing

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Supreme Court Halts Census in Latest Twist of 2020 Count

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us