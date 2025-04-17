Who is the FSU shooter? Son of deputy identified as suspect in deadly shooting

The suspect in Thursday's shooting at Florida State University, which left two people dead and several others injured, is the 20-year-old son of a longtime sheriff's deputy, officials said.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner, who is also believed to be a current FSU student.

"The alleged shooter was also a long-standing member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office citizen advisory, or youth advisory council," McNeil said. "So he has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have."

Officials said the 20-year-old suspect is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

McNeil did not name the suspect's parent, but said she has been in the department for over 18 years and that her service to the community has been "exceptional." Police said they believed the suspect shot the victims using his mother's former service handgun.

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," he said.

Officers quickly arrived and shot and wounded the shooter after he refused to comply with commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people can fathom from a law enforcement perspective," McNeil said. "But I will tell you this: We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will not be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation."

The Associated Press contriubted to this story.

Follow along here for live updates.